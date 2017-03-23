Man accused of fraud, tax evasion gets 5 years of probation
Prosecutors say a 45-year-old man who had managed a feedlot in central Nebraska has been given five years of probation for wire fraud and other crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|16 min
|Fcvk tRump
|1
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|13 hr
|fred
|2
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC