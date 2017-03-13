Lawmakers Attempting To Remove Party Politics From County Elections
The Nebraska Legislature is the only nonpartisan governing body in the nation, so it's not surprising lawmakers would consider measures removing party politics from county-level elections. A legislative committee will hear 3 bills this week that would make all county races nonpartisan or allow county residents to decide if they want nonpartisan elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC