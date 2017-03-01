Huskers Break into National Rankings at No. 39
Fueled by an undefeated start and an upset of 35th-ranked Wichita State last Sunday, the Nebraska women's tennis team has earned its first national ranking of the 2017 season, coming in at No. 39 in this week's ITA rankings.
