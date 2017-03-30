Hearing date set for Nebraska senator's residency challenge
The special committee voted 7-0 on Tuesday to hear the allegations brought by a political opponent of state Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha. John Sciara of Omaha has alleged that Chambers lives in Bellevue rather than the north Omaha district he represents in the Legislature.
