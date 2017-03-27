Greens sue Trump over Keystone XL approval
Six environmental groups have sued President Trump's administration over its approval of a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Montana, the groups contend Trump's State Department used out of date environmental information to approve the pipeline.
