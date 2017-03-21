Gale says he won't seek re-election i...

Gale says he won't seek re-election in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KHGI

Gale has served as the state's top elections official since 2000, when he was appointed by then-Governor Mike Johanns. Gale's tenure in office included efforts to increase voter participation, including an expansion of early voting and voting by mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHGI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar 18 Say What 1
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar 5 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb 28 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
Topix Feb 22 doda man 1
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC