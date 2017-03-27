Former Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse G...

Former Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Gets Jail, Probation

A former Franklin Public Schools teacher accused of sex abuse has been given 60 days in jail and three years of probation. Online court records say 30-year-old Eric Rybacki was sentenced Monday in Franklin County.

