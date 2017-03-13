Five siblings hoping to be adopted together receive overwhelming response

Authorities are combing the waters near St. Petersburg, Florida, for two men -- a Colorado State University student and a boat crew member -- who wen... -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday that seeks 2,500 additional visas for Afghans who assisted U.S. forces by working as inter... - The United States Cattlemen's Association issued the following statement on the Senate vote to revoke the Bureau of Land Management's 2.0 Plann... Lincoln - University of Nebraska Head Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday that freshman Jeriah Horne has decided to transfer from the Husker program following the spring sem... -- A judge has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis related to a February altercation.Revis had faced two counts of aggrav... -- Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and other spoke to Tea Party supporters at a FreedomWorks ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.