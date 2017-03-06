Fire danger remains high in Nebraska, authorities say
Meteorologists say the fire danger remained high Tuesday in Nebraska. With winds gusts expected to hit 50 mph and a forecast of low humidity, the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for the eastern and southern parts of the state.
