Family of murdered DNC staffer raising money to investigate unsolved crime

The family of Seth Rich, a staffer for the Democratic National Committee who was murdered last July in Washington, D.C., has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for investigating the unsolved case. Aaron Rich, the brother of the victim, created the GoFundMe page on Sunday to draw attention to the unsolved crime that took place July 10 in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Northwest D.C. and raise $200,000.

