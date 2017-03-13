Engineer gives thumbs-up to Platte-Republican diversion project
With a favorable feasibility study now in hand, two Tribland natural resources districts are moving ahead with preparations for potential future diversions of excess Platte River flows to the Republican River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Sat
|Say What
|1
|NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07)
|Mar 7
|Burr Intermediate...
|49
|let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|Jerry 48
|2
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC