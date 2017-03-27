Elgin Trio To Attend Boys State

The Elgin American Legion Post #229 announced the names of three high school students chosen to join nearly 400 other juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys' State. Sponsored by Post #229 to attend Boys' State are Liam Heithoff, a junior at Elgin High School; and Logan Henn, a junior at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

