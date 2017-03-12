David M. Shribman: The transferable skill of military service

Since George Washington became president, war veterans have had a disproportionate role in American life, culture and politics. A dozen generals have become president, and several times - in 1848, when Lewis Cass ran against Zachary Taylor; in 1852, when Franklin Pierce ran against Winfield Scott; and in 1880, when James Garfield ran against Winfield Scott Hancock - two generals opposed each other for the presidency.

