Committee will keep investigating Nebraska senator's address

A special legislative committee decided Thursday it had jurisdiction to hear the case against Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha. Lawmakers have spent the past month questioning whether the investigation could move forward because challenger John Sciara failed to meet all legislative rules.

