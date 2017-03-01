At Nebraska legislative hearings, just who gets to be heard?
The farmer and retired civil engineering technician from Wymore drove to Lincoln and spent seven hours hoping to testify against Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposed income tax cuts during a public hearing last month, only to be turned away by the Legislature's Revenue Committee for lack of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach
|Feb 28
|tomin cali
|4
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Topix
|Feb 22
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan '17
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan '17
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC