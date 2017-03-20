Advocates urge Nebraska lawmakers to ...

Advocates urge Nebraska lawmakers to pass medical pot bill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Supporters packed two rooms Wednesday for a legislative committee hearing on the measure sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln. They say marijuana is a more effective and less addictive alternative to opioid painkillers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY reader asks about John Monetti (Jan '07) Mar 7 Burr Intermediate... 49
let's have sex im y0ung 19 Female (Sep '15) Mar 5 Jerry 48 2
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach Feb 28 tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
Topix Feb 22 doda man 1
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 5
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC