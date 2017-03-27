Activities For All Ages Set at Nebraska's Ponca SP on April 1

MANDEVILLE, La. - - Tom Gresham's Gun Talk is excited to announce the addition of two new radio stations, KPKK FM in Nevada and KPJC AM in Oregon! Residents in the Amargosa Valley, NV area can now tune in to Gun Talk's live broadcast on KPKK 101.1 FM Sundays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pacific, then listen again Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Salem, Oregon area residents will also catch the live broadcast, airing Sundays from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. on KPJC 1220 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.