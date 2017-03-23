Activists seek to intervene in Nebraska Keystone XL review
Activists who want to derail the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska are again mobilizing to try to make their case to a small state commission that will decide the project's fate. Opponents asked the Nebraska Public Service Commission Wednesday to let them intervene in the case, allowing them to file legal briefs, cross-examine witnesses and present formal arguments alongside pipeline developer TransCanada's attorneys.
