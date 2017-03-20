2017 Trends in NE Farmland Markets: D...

2017 Trends in NE Farmland Markets: Declining Ag Land Values and Rental Rates

Preliminary findings from the 2017 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, indicate that as of February 1, 2017, the weighted average farmland value declined by about 10 percent over the prior 12-month period to $2,805 per acre . This decline marks the third year of consecutive downward pressure totaling to approximately 15 percent for the weighted average farmland value in Nebraska which peaked in 2014 at $3,315 per acre.

