2 inmates killed in Nebraska prison revolt identified
Authorities on Friday released the names of two inmates who were killed in a riot at a Nebraska prison where a similar deadly incident occurred two years ago. Corrections officials said 39-year-old Damon Fitzgerald and 31-year-old Michael Galindo died in the Thursday revolt at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, but they didn't say how or why they died.
