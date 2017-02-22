WSJ: Sanders Supporters Taking Contro...

WSJ: Sanders Supporters Taking Control of Democratic Party

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders are mounting a strong effort to take control of the Democratic Party by winning seats in county and local contests, reminiscent of the tea party revolution that sent many Republicans to Congress in 2010. "It is absolutely imperative that we see a major transformation of the Democratic Party," Sanders, the Vermont independent who lost the party's presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton, told The Wall Street Journal.

