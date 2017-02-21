Winter Storm Warning for Central and Northern Central Nebraska
It's snowing in western and northern Nebraska and snow is moving into the central part of the state. Snow is forecast to be in central and southwestern Custer County by 3 p.m. Custer County is in a Winter Weather Warning from noon Thursday Feb. 23 to 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 24. This warning replaces the Advisory that was issued earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Custer County Chief.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix
|19 hr
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC