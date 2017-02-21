Winter Storm Warning for Central and ...

Winter Storm Warning for Central and Northern Central Nebraska

It's snowing in western and northern Nebraska and snow is moving into the central part of the state. Snow is forecast to be in central and southwestern Custer County by 3 p.m. Custer County is in a Winter Weather Warning from noon Thursday Feb. 23 to 6 p.m. Friday Feb. 24. This warning replaces the Advisory that was issued earlier.

