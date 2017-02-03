Union official blames staffing shortage for guard death

The killing of a guard during an inmate uprising at Delaware's largest prison this week was entirely preventable, according to a correctional officers' union leader who blamed state officials for ignoring chronic staffing shortages that put prison workers at greater risk. Sgt. Steven Floyd, 47, was found dead early Thursday after a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

