Two KCK students named to dean's list at University of Nebraska

Cole Mino of Warwick, a sophomore at Rochester Institute of Technology - B. Thomas Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences - was named to the Dean's list for the 2016 fall semester. Students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

