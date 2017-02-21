Trump's reversal of transgender bathroom guidance contradicts his past claims of support
Lawmakers are questioning a proposal that would raise Nebraska's state sales tax and steer the extra revenue into tax credits for low-income residents and... - The winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $435.3 million, was sold in Indiana, a spokesperson for the Hoosier Lottery ... - A new exhibition at Kensington Palace chronicles Princess Diana's evolving style during her life before her tragic death in 1997.The exhibition, titled "Diana... LINCOLN, Neb. - Lawmakers are questioning a proposal that would raise Nebraska's state sales tax and steer the extra revenue into tax credits for low-income residents and... LINCOLN, Neb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix
|Wed
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC