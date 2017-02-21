Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible' after facing criticism

The cel... - The pilot of a plane that crashed into an Australian shopping center called "mayday" several times before the crash on Tuesday, authorities said.The pilot d... -- Dozens of bodies have washed ashore on the coast of Libya. At least 74 bodies were found in Zawiya, according to a spokesperson for the United Nations' Inte... A push to reduce property taxes in this year's legislative session is gaining new support in Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.