Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Senators voted 42-3 Monday to send the measur... - President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped their differing views on Syrian refugees and the security implications of immigration during their joint press conference at the White House Monday afternoon. When asked if he was confident about the safety of the northern U.S. border, Trump said "you can never be totally confident."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC