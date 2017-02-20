Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lec...

Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped their differing views on Syrian refugees and the security implications of immigration during their joint press conference at the White House Monday afternoon. When asked if he was confident about the safety of the northern U.S. border, Trump said "you can never be totally confident."

