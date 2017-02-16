Sasse names justice nominee advice panel

Sasse names justice nominee advice panel

Sen. Ben Sasse said Tuesday he has named a commission headed by former Gov. Kay Orr and Cynthia Milligan, dean emeritus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Administration, to help advise him on justice and judicial nominations for Nebraska.

