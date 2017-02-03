Ricketts appeals to farmers for support of tax valuation overhaul
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday traveled to the fertile Platte River Valley, deep in popcorn country, to promote his plan to overhaul how Nebraska values farm and ranch land. Speaking from the Chapman office of farmer-owned distributor Preferred Popcorn, Ricketts said changing how Nebraska calculates valuations from being based on land sales to reflecting lands' income potential will make the process fairer and more predictable, as well as put Nebraska farmers and ranchers on equal footing with their counterparts in neighboring states already using a market-based method, including Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota.
