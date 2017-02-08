Republican state lawmakers push for r...

Republican state lawmakers push for restrictions on voting

9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

As President Donald Trump hurls unfounded allegations of colossal fraud in last fall's election, lawmakers in at least 20 mostly Republican-led states are pushing to make it harder to register or to vote. Efforts are underway in places such as Arkansas, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Indiana to adopt or tighten requirements that voters show photo ID at the polls.

