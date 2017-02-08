Republican state lawmakers push for restrictions on voting
As President Donald Trump hurls unfounded allegations of colossal fraud in last fall's election, lawmakers in at least 20 mostly Republican-led states are pushing to make it harder to register or to vote. Efforts are underway in places such as Arkansas, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Indiana to adopt or tighten requirements that voters show photo ID at the polls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|20 min
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec '16
|Democrat Hero
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC