Rep. Crowley Talks Immigration in Democratic Address

Virginia's Solicitor General, Stuart Raphael, asked a federal judge on Friday to issue a nationwide preliminary injunction on President Trump's ... -- The Mexican government has issued a warning that the Mexican community in the U.S. faces "a new reality" after the deportation of a mother of teenage children... LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit with President Donald J. Trump at the White House. ... Nebraska was able to flip the commitment of Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.