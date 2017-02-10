Reducing food waste is good for the Earth, and your wallet
Landfill diversion is an important element in reducing food waste. You can compost kitchen leftovers for better crop production or donate surplus crops to a local food co-op, like these Bartlett pears shown here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|15 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC