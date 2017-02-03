Random Article

This ludicrously masturbatory, over-caffeinated fourth offering from these Brit metal caricatures is a regimented blizzard of twin-chipmunk guitars, battle cry lyrics, and blast-beat barrages bookended with mellow, Middle Earth interludes. Yet this superficially laughable "Nintendo metal" is no DragonFarce: there are actual songs amidst the sped-up histrionics; ZP Theart is a classic metal mouthpiece, with a succulent, grandiose bellow; and the sheer irreverence of the quintet's no-half-measures-ever approach has to be admired.

