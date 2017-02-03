Protesters gather to protest Fischer's support of DeVos
Protesters placed notes on the door in opposition of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer support of President Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy Devos, outside Fischer's Lincoln Office on Saturday.
