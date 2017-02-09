Proposal To Ban Lobbyists Buying Sena...

Proposal To Ban Lobbyists Buying Senators' Meals Fails

A proposal to bar lobbyists and special interests from buying Nebraska lawmakers meals at the State Capitol Building during session has stalled in committee. The bill just didn't get enough support to advance out of the Legislature's Executive Board.

