Preparations begin for zoo expansion project
The Lincoln Children's Zoo is taking some of the first steps in the development and expansion of the Zoo on the Antelope Park Triangle. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department moved 12 young trees from the Triangle to other locations in Antelope Park, removed declining trees and recycled a tree for use in the department's new office space.
