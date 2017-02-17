Penn State Basketball: Bostick To Miss A Few Weeks With Hand Fracture
Penn State basketball will be without freshman guard Nazeer Bostick for at least two weeks according to coach Pat Chambers speaking to the media on Monday afternoon. Bostick suffered a fracture to his right hand according to Chambers and will miss 2-4 weeks although Chambers anticipates that Bostick's absence will be shorter rather than longer.
