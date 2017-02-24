PATROL: Slick roads and low visibility create hazardous conditions
Nebraska State Patrol Captain Paul Hattan said they have been battling sheets of ice under the snow, and the wind hasn't been helping. "The biggest problem we are seeing right now are east and west roads," Hattan said.
