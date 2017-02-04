Parents Sue Nebraska College Over Daughter's Suicide
Fatima Larios played softball at Chadron State in Nebraska. Larios' parents say in documents filed in US District Court that their daughter, who was found dead in her dorm room in January 2015, was physically and emotionally abused by her boyfriend, a football player, for months before her death.
