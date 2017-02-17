New equipment speeds response to anim...

New equipment speeds response to animal diseases

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

When scours, pink eye or respiratory disease strikes a cow-calf herd or feedlot pen, quick and accurate diagnosis of the culprit pathogen is key to containing the damage. A new instrument has enabled veterinarians at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to identify potentially deadly bacteria in a matter of minutes compared to the days it once took to identify pathogens via lab culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb 9 kirton 5
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan 25 The Real Donald T... 8
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan 25 itsagazgazgazz 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan '17 pitsall 1
nebraska sucks (Jun '07) Jan '17 EFFOMAHA 2017 686
News UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima... Jan '17 Imagine That 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC