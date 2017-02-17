New equipment speeds response to animal diseases

When scours, pink eye or respiratory disease strikes a cow-calf herd or feedlot pen, quick and accurate diagnosis of the culprit pathogen is key to containing the damage. A new instrument has enabled veterinarians at the Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to identify potentially deadly bacteria in a matter of minutes compared to the days it once took to identify pathogens via lab culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.