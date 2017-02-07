Nebraska To Consider Changing Formula...

Nebraska To Consider Changing Formula To Tax Farmland

Read more: Agri Marketing

NEBRASKA TO CONSIDER CHANGING FORMULA TO TAX FARMLAND Feb. 8, 2017 AP reports: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts touted his property tax proposal Monday as a major change to the way agricultural land is valued, even though the state's largest farm groups say it doesn't do enough to help them. Ricketts surrounded himself with farmers, ranchers and senators at a news conference to draw attention to his measure before a scheduled legislative hearing on Wednesday.

