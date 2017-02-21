Nebraska senators kill bill to allow debit cards for keno
Nebraska lawmakers have killed a bill that would have let bar patrons play more games of keno per hour and allowed them to pay with debit and prepaid cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix
|Wed
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC