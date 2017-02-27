Nebraska senators advance 'Choose Lif...

Nebraska senators advance 'Choose Life' license plate bill

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would let drivers display opposition to abortion on their license plates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don Walton: Immigration reform was within reach 20 hr tomin cali 4
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
Topix Feb 22 doda man 1
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16) Feb 9 kirton 5
News Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter... Jan '17 The Real Donald T... 8
News Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt... Jan '17 itsagazgazgazz 1
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC