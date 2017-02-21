Nebraska senator renews quest to ban mountain lion hunting
Nebraska's longest-serving senator is once again trying to outlaw mountain lion hunting, describing the animals Thursday as majestic and no threat to humans. Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha argued in a committee hearing that lawmakers never should have approved a hunting season in 2012, when Chambers was briefly out of office because of term limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix
|Wed
|doda man
|1
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC