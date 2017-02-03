Nebraska senator proposes diversion of CBP income to Highway Trust Fund
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, this week introduced a legislative proposal to fund and build new infrastructure projects across the country. The bill, known as the Build USA Infrastructure Act, would address future infrastructure funding shortfalls and provide states with greater flexibility to navigate regulatory burdens that have long delayed critical projects.
