Nebraska resumes search for lethal injection drug suppliers
Nebraska officials have started a new search for lethal injection drugs and are backing a proposal that would allow them to conceal a supplier's identity after voters reinstated capital punishment last year. Corrections Director Scott Frakes said Thursday he has already "had some conversations" with potential suppliers but has not yet made any purchases.
