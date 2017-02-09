Nebraska resumes search for lethal in...

Nebraska resumes search for lethal injection drug suppliers

Nebraska officials have started a new search for lethal injection drugs and are backing a proposal that would allow them to conceal a supplier's identity after voters reinstated capital punishment last year. Corrections Director Scott Frakes said Thursday he has already "had some conversations" with potential suppliers but has not yet made any purchases.

