Nebraska panel considers bill to protect LGBT workers

Supporters of a bill that aims to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Nebraska residents from discrimination in the workplace packed a hearing room at the state Capitol Wednesday to urge a legislative committee to approve the measure. It's the fourth time in as many years that Nebraska lawmakers have considered adding sexual orientation and gender identity to protected classes that include race, age, religion and marital status.

