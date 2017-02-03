Nebraska Legislature continues budget...

Nebraska Legislature continues budget debate with no vote

Nebraska lawmakers still aren't any closer to passing a proposal meant to balance the state's finances during the five months left in the current budget cycle. The Legislature adjourned for the day without voting on the bill.

