Nebraska lawmakers considering approaches to payday lending
Opponents of payday loans urged Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday to reject a bill that would allow payday lenders to offer larger loans with high interest rates, while lenders argued against new regulations they said would kill their business. Omaha Sens. Tony Vargas and Lou Ann Linehan sponsored a bill modeled after a 2010 Colorado law that would cap annual interest rates at 36 percent, limit payments to 5 percent of monthly gross income and limit total interest and fees to 50 percent of the principal balance - meaning the most someone would pay to borrow $500 is $750.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC