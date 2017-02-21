Nebraska lawmakers considering approa...

Nebraska lawmakers considering approaches to payday lending

Opponents of payday loans urged Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday to reject a bill that would allow payday lenders to offer larger loans with high interest rates, while lenders argued against new regulations they said would kill their business. Omaha Sens. Tony Vargas and Lou Ann Linehan sponsored a bill modeled after a 2010 Colorado law that would cap annual interest rates at 36 percent, limit payments to 5 percent of monthly gross income and limit total interest and fees to 50 percent of the principal balance - meaning the most someone would pay to borrow $500 is $750.

