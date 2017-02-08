Nebraska lawmakers consider mandatory...

Nebraska lawmakers consider mandatory minimum alternatives

A legislative committee heard arguments Wednesday from Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who wants to do away with mandatory minimums altogether, and Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus, who wants to let a panel of three judges decide whether to enforce the minimum for nonviolent drug offenders. The state now requires minimum sentences for felonies including robbery, possession of 10 or more grams of certain drugs and assault on a police officer.

