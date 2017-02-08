Nebraska lawmakers consider mandatory minimum alternatives
A legislative committee heard arguments Wednesday from Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who wants to do away with mandatory minimums altogether, and Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus, who wants to let a panel of three judges decide whether to enforce the minimum for nonviolent drug offenders. The state now requires minimum sentences for felonies including robbery, possession of 10 or more grams of certain drugs and assault on a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GASP works to ban smoking at city-owned parks, ... (Jun '16)
|20 min
|kirton
|5
|Trump Repeats Unsubstantiated Claim About Voter...
|Jan 25
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Nebraska legislator faces expulsion after Twitt...
|Jan 25
|itsagazgazgazz
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|nebraska sucks (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|EFFOMAHA 2017
|686
|UNL scientists facing uncertain future on clima...
|Jan '17
|Imagine That
|1
|Your vote doesn't count
|Dec '16
|Democrat Hero
|20
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC